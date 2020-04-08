Sea of Thieves' Ships of Fortune Brings Treasure Chest of New Content

Sea of Thieves is welcoming another free monthly update, as announced via the latest episode of Inside Xbox. The Ships of Fortune DLC, as indicated by the presentation, will offer plenty of intriguing new additions to the game in terms of both new cosmetics like flags from trading companies, a series of new tasks, and even companion animals like cats. As Emissaries, players will rise through the ranks of five different grade by completing tasks for the Gold Hoarders, Merchant Alliance, Order of Souls, and Athena's Fortune. You'll need to collect skulls for the Order of Souls, and treasure chests for Gold Hoarder, but it changes according to which group you align yourself with. The more tasks you complete, the better rewards you'll get when it's time to cash in. You can get new titles as well as company-specific cosmetics by completing all this hard work.

In addition to these new roles and the goodies that come with them, you'll see changes coming to PvP, as well as the removal of old treasure maps (there will be just one now) and the addition only one cash-in location. Battle times will go down as well. However, perhaps one of the coolest new additions to the game comes in the form of the cats that will be coming to perch in-game: three different kinds, to be exact. There's Mau, Ragamuffin, and Wildcat, which will be available as premium pets you can grab via the Pirate Emporium. They come in different colors, and you can put them in different outfits as you choose. This is more than likely be one of the coolest parts of the game for many players, and for a good reason – who doesn't love a cuddly kitty to journey out on the high seas with? If you can't wait to get your hands on all these new changes, it's coming out on April 22. That should be just about enough time to get through Final Fantasy VII Remake after it releases on April 10. That's something you won't want to miss.