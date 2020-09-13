Sealed PS2 Kingdom Hearts Up For Auction Now At Heritage

What do you get when you cross the venerable Final Fantasy role-playing game series with the familiar Disney characters everyone knows and loves? You get Kingdom Hearts, the game that launched a million ships (Sora and Kairi forever!) and launched a lifelong love of gaming for many fans. Featuring a star-studded cast of voice actors and the dream team of Final Fantasy designer Tetsuya Nomura with iconic Disney and Final Fantasy characters, Kingdom Hearts was a game-changer when it arrived and an exemplary title that's only continued to evolve over the years.

Now you can own a sealed copy of the PS2 classic, as it's up for auction right now at Heritage Auctions as part of the Dallas #7234 lot. You can pick up the game right now as a Wata 9.6-rated collectible, sealed, with its Sony security label, for $1,050. There are less than two hours to go, and it's in pristine condition. Check out what you're bidding on below – and peep that sweet holographic imagery on the front and back of the case.

Protect the Light with Final Fantasy and Disney Characters in Kingdom Hearts

"Kingdom Hearts – Wata 9.6 A+ Sealed [Sony Security Label], PS2 Squaresoft 2002 USA. First game in the Kingdom Hearts series. Collaboration between Square and Disney using characters and elements from Disney animations and the Final Fantasy series. Music composed by Yoko Shimomura."

Both Disney and Final Fantasy fans will find plenty to love about Kingdom Hearts. Though the game has been re-released on a litany of systems since you just can't beat the platform it debuted on. Owning a piece of history from the series will earn you some serious nerd credit as well; that's for sure. You can check out this auction at Heritage Auctions' Dallas #7234 lot, which is still taking bids for the next few hours. Go here to place a bid or to check out additional information. While you're there, check out all of the other items you can put down that cold, hard cash for until the lot ends on Sunday.