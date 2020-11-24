Shiny Barboach Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Tonight, Barboach will be the featured spawn of the weekly Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, November 24th, Barboach will flood the game's spawn points and respond more frequently to Incense. Here is everything that you need to know in order to maximize on Barboach Spotlight Hour.

First up, and most importantly for many players, Shiny Barboach will be available. It's a terrific Shiny standout out from the standard version's cool blue tone with bright yellow features. For those who don't yet have Shiny Barboach, this is a great opportunity to get out there and get it. I know that different biomes offer different Pokémon as common spawns, but I have personally noticed that Barboach has spawned with far less frequency than it used to before it was released in its Shiny form in late 2019. Before that, it was a bit of a plague spawn, but now it feels a bit harder to come by. Of course, that's anecdotal, but all of this is to say don't miss this opportunity at a flood of Shiny-potential Barboach.

The bonus will be double transfer Candy, which comes at the perfect time. Due to the brief availability of Shiny Meltan during the Pokémon GO HOME Integration event, many players are going to have a ton of Meltan that are very, very annoying to transfer due to their inability to be mass selected. Transferring these during Barboach Spotlight Hour, though, is a great way to farm Candy.

Good luck, fellow trainers, to those going out there in hopes of a yellow Barboach. I'm right there with you. For those hoping to look ahead, generally we'll list the next Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO at the end of this piece, but the next slate has yet to be announced. We expect that Niantic will, in the next few days, lay out their plans for December's Spotlight and Research Breakthrough.