Shiny Giratina Origin Forme Is Live In Pokémon GO

When Niantic holds off on releasing a Shiny Legendary Pokémon for this long in Pokémon GO, you know it's one that trainers really care about. Such is the case with Giratina Origin Forme. This Ghost/Dragon-type Legendary hasn't had a proper raid rotation for an incredibly long stretch of time. Along with Palkia and Dialga, the two Sinnoh Dragons that have yet to see their Shiny releases, its return has been held back from Pokémon GO players for some time. After over a year out of raids, Niantic released Giratina Origin Forme, Dialga, and Palkia without their Shinies back into raids for less than one full day during GO Fest 2020. Between the last time we saw a full Giratina Origin raid rotation and now, Unova Legendaries and Mythicals such as Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, and Genesect have gotten full raid rotations, multiple in some cases, with their Shinies released. Niantic knows the value of Giratina Origin Forme, and now, it has finally been released in Pokémon GO with its Shiny form attainable.

Excluding Mega Pokémon, Giratina Origin Forme is the top Ghost-type attacker in the game. Its immense power with both its Ghost- and Dragon-type moves makes it a fan-favorite. While the bulkier but less heavy-hitting Giratina Altered Forme reigns over Ultra League, Giratina Origin is the master of Master League as well as raids.

Its Shiny form has a creamy sort of… well, sort of light tan skin-colored vibe, which makes this ghostly snake-dragon a thing of true terror to behold. However, with its blue raspberry accents and silver… mask? Face-claws? Whatever those things are, it makes for a gorgeous Shiny Pokémon that will obliterate all that stand in its way.

Giratina will lord over Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO for two weeks. Don't miss your chance for this powerhouse of a Pokémon and be sure to defeat and catch your own using our Raid Guide.