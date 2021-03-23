Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 8

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Water-types.

Snom, Frosmoth: Both Shiny Snom and Frosmoth look great here, but I have to say… the best Snom card in the set isn't in the Shiny Vault subset but rather the main Shining Fates numbered set. There, Snom is just sitting on a bench. Like a guy. Just sitting. It's incredibly cute. Here, these Shinies look great with Frosmoth looking particularly stunning. This is actually the second Shiny Frosmoth card, as Rebel Clash, the second Sword & Shield era expansion, features Shiny Frosmoth as a Secret Rare Gold Card.

Eiscue: Here's what it takes for me to love a Shiny Pokémon. One, a wild color change. Eiscue has that in a major way, going from an icy blue to a wait-is-that-a-piece-of-bubblegum pink. Absolutely insane idea. Love it. Two? A beautiful color palette. Of course, the color can't just be random. I have a place in my heart for Terrakion, but level with me here. It looks as if someone chose Shiny Terrakion's colors by throwing darts at a box of crayons. Eiscue's mixture of light pink on its huge dome piece, dark pink on its body, and white on its belly make for a terrific Shiny.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!