Superheroes Academy Brings RTS Gaming To Comics

Polish developer Strategy Forge S.A. has revealed their next game with the superhero management RTS title called Superheroes Academy. This game feels like a throwback to some of the old-school tabletop superhero games in the past as you'll help others go through the ranks of becoming a hero and figuring out who they are and what they fight for. You'll work with students at the academy as you build bases, develop infrastructure, hire heroes, train students, and fight for justice. The game is set to be released on PC via Steam sometime in 2022.

Citizen! Have you been wondering what to do with yourself since your recent exposure to deadly radioactive gamma rays? Do you struggle to find a costume that will fit your overgrown, mutated body without making your thighs look fat? Are you afraid that a pair of antennae that popped out on the top of your head could impair your ability to provide for your family? If so, you just may be a perfect candidate to join our aspiring, young team of America's most famous, most colorful group of super-adventurers! You will be professionally trained and prepared to face the unimaginable evils that can hide behind every corner! Fight for the safety and adoration of the good ol' USA! Smile for cameras, hug babies, enjoy mornings with tasty cereal with your own face on them!

Superheroes Academy is a real-time strategy game that will let you take control of the world's newest superhero agency, designated to fight crime, big and small. Recruit your own team of superheroes. Train and equip them. Send them to fight against the most vicious groups of supervillains… Or help a little girl take her kitty off the tree. Remember, no task is too small for a real superhero! Use the prestige and fame of your heroes to make blockbuster movies, sell new toys, t-shirts, and every other sellable piece of junk imaginable to become the world's most powerful superhero agency!