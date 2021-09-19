Tasks For Oshawott Community Day Research In Pokémon GO

Today is Oshawott Community Day in Pokémon GO. As the event begins at different times in the world, Bleeding Cool can now confirm the tasks and rewards for the event's ticketed Special Research. Observing what exactly this paid Special Research has to offer can help Pokémon GO players determine if the ticket is worth buying, so let's take a look at what Niantic is offering us this time.

Here is the full list of tasks and rewards for the ticketed Oshawott Community Day Special Research in Pokémon GO, titled "From Scalchops to Seamitars."

Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Oshawott: Oshawott encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Oshawott Candy

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Oshawott encounter, 1 Rainy Lure

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Oshawott: 30 Oshawott Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Dewott encounter

Evolve 3 Oshawott: 10 Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 1500 XP, Oshawott encounter, 1 Incense

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Oshawott Candy

Evolve a Dewott: 1 Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

REWARDS: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls

Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

[AUTO-CLAIM]: Oshawott encounter

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3500 XP

REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, Samurott encounter, 2 Rare Candy

Personally, I think that this is worth the $1 USD in the Pokémon GO shop. The best items are the Rocket Radar and the Incense, which pretty much already make the cost of admission. The rest are nice bonuses. I'd recommend putting on a Lucky Egg while claiming all of that XP and a Star Piece to take advantage of the Stardust given here.

Here are the details on Oshawott Community Day:

Date + Time Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Oshawott will be appearing more frequently in the wild! It will also be attracted to Rainy Lure Modules. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Oshawott! Evolve Dewott (Oshawott's Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Samurott that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Samurott will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Razor Shell. This attack will be available for Samurott to learn even after the event has concluded. Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! 3× Catch XP Incense activated during the event will last for three hours Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hour

Best of luck out there today, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!