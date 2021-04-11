Tasks & Rewards for Snivy In The Sunshine In Pokémon GO

With Snivy Community Day happening today from 11 AM through 5 PM in Pokémon GO, Bleeding Cool is here to help trainers with the event's Special Research. The Snivy in the Sunshine questline can be accessed once the Community Day ticket is purchased in the game's shop. Here is a breakdown of what Pokémon GO trainers can expect from this ticketed Special Research.

The Snivy in the Sunshine Special Research in Pokémon GO includes the following tasks and rewards:

Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Snivy: Snivy encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Snivy Candy

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Snivy encounter, 10 Pinap Berries

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Snivy: 30 Snivy Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Servine encounter

Evolve 3 Snivy: 15 Poké Balls

REWARDS: 1500 XP, Snivy encounter, 15 Great Balls

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Snivy Candy

Evolve 1 Servine: 1 Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 10 Great Balls

REWARDS: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Great Balls

Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

[AUTO-CLAIM]: Snivy encounter

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3500 XP

REWARDS: 3500 Stardust, Serperior encounter, 2 Rare Candies

Personally? I think it's a bit funny that Niantic is asking Pokémon GO players to do all of this evolution only to then act like rewarding Snivy Candy is a worthy offer. You'll leave this Special Research with less Snivy Candy than you started with.

The fact is, the current state of Community Day Special Research questlines leaves a lot to be desired. On one level, the value is there if you're looking for a Rocket Radar. That does, indeed, make the ticket worth the dollar. However, it must be said that previous Community Day Special Researches in Pokémon GO offered much more to paying players.

In any case, I personally hunt Shiny Shadow Pokémon, so the Rocket Radar does it for me. I'll purchase the ticket. I cannot, though, recommend this to every player without warning that the current offerings here do not match the worth of previous tickets.