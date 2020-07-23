Tell Me Why Gets A New Trailer During The Xbox Games Showcase

During the Xbox Games Showcase today, DONTNOD Entertainment showed off the latest trailer for their upcoming game Tell Me Why. You can check it out below, along with a snippet of the game's expanded description from the devs on Xbox Wire, as it reveals new info about Tyler and Alyson. This includes the fact that the twins are seeking closure for what they remember about the death of their mother, Mary-Ann, even if it brings them to a place they don't expect. Enjoy the trailer!

Tell Me Why is the story of two twins, Alyson and Tyler Ronan, who reunite for the first time in ten years after their mother's death. Upon returning to their childhood home in rural Alaska, the Ronans realize that their shared past may not be as they remember it. In Tell Me Why, memories are not only a key part of Tyler and Alyson's journey – they're also a major gameplay mechanic. Players will use the twins' supernatural Bond as one of many ways to find out the truth of the events surrounding their mother's death. The choices the player makes with the Bond will influence Tyler and Alyson's relationship for better or for worse, as well as alter the course of the game through branching dialogue and dramatic actions.

Tell Me Why is a true-to-life experience with strong characters and gripping themes. DONTNOD Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios conducted on-the-ground research and partnered closely with cultural, mental health and transgender advocates to ensure that Tell Me Why is truly representative of the identities it represents. Tell Me Why's three chapters will release a week apart beginning August 27, giving players a predictable timeline for experiencing the whole story. The week-long gap ensures that fans have the means to discuss their experiences, share theories and possibly explore new story paths in between chapters.