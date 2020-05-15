The Elder Scrolls: Blades Just Made Its Nintendo Switch Debut

The free-to-play mobile dungeon crawler The Elder Scrolls: Blades has made a new home for itself on the Nintendo Switch. Originally debuting on iOS and Android devices, the complete version of Blades is now available on both smartphones and the Switch for a multifaceted experience.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades is an action RPG that's played in the first-person perspective. It was created from the ground up for mobile devices with one-on-one combat that's carried out by tapping, swiping, and using virtual stick controls on the touch screen for mobile devices. While it does feature some open-world features, it's a mostly linear affair that's largely downsized from its console Elder Scrolls brethren.

You can play in three different game modes: Arena, town, and Abyss. Arena is a player versus player multiplayer option that lets you battle against other players. Abyss is a roguelike mode that charges players to get a far as they can in a dungeon without dying. You can also use this mode to earn experience and raise your attributes for the story mode. That's the Town option, where you receive quests, talk to NPCs, and rebuild your home since it was previously destroyed. You can visit your friends' towns if you so choose.

The game has received mixed reviews since its debut, mostly centering around the trappings of mobile titles that weigh it down, like microtransactions, long loading screens, a forced grind, and the fact that it's not a main Elder Scrolls game. Yeah, that's really the worst of it. Now that the game is on the Switch, perhaps it might be a bit more tolerable without the touch screen segments. But if you're looking for a core action RPG experience, you'll probably want to look through the extensive Switch library for something considerably meatier.