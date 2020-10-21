The Final Giratina Origin Forme Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

The final Giratina Origin Forme raid hour of 2020 is tonight in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM local time. It is likely that this will be the last time this Legendary Ghost/Dragon-type Pokémon is featured in-game for quite some time. Other than a one-day feature at GO Fest 2020, the length of time between Giratina Origin's last full raid rotation and now is right up there with Palkia and Dialga one of the longest absences in this history of Pokémon GO… so if you're looking to catch a Shiny Giratina before this heavy-hitting powerhouse leaves raids, tonight's raid hour may be your best bet.

Ahead of Giratina Raid Hour, your best bet would be to prepare two teams of counters. This way, instead of using Niantic's defense-based "Recommended" choices, you can prioritize your raid party by Pokémon who have the highest DPS (damage per second) times TDO (total damage output). This equation tells you who the overall best Pokémon to use are, and these top choices are broken down in our Giratina Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players. With pre-made teams, instead of scrambling to switch out the Recommended choices for more powerful options, you can simply swipe to a team of six that you've selected. To do so, simply go to the "Battle" screen, swipe to the "Party" section, and scroll down to "Gyms & Raids." There, you can form your parties. Due to Giratina's intense attacks, creating two teams would be more useful than just one, as you may need to cycle through more than six Pokémon if you end up short-manning any of these raids.

Another way to optimize Raid Hour is to add international Friends in Pokémon GO and coordinate invites with them. This way, Raid Hour doesn't have to just be at 6 PM in your time, but you can play it with Pokémon GO Friends when it is active in their timezones.

Following this, the Halloween event boss Darkrai will be featured in one raid hour on October 28th, 2020 before it is replaced on November 3rd at 6 PM Pacific by an unknown boss.