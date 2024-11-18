Posted in: Awards Show, eSports, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Game Awards

The Game Awards Announces Full 2024 Nominees List

The full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2024 has been announced, as the ceremony will take place on December 12 in Los Angeles

Article Summary The Game Awards 2024 nominees are announced; ceremony is on December 12 in Los Angeles.

Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth lead with seven nominations each, including Game of the Year.

Candidates span 96 games, teams, and individuals from across the gaming industry.

Categories include Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Innovation in Accessibility, among others.

This morning, Geoff Keighley took to YouTube and Twitch to announce the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2024, as we now know who's up for this year's honors. Among the top nominations were both Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, who scored seven nominations each, including both being up for Game of the Year. The full list of nominees includes 96 different games, individuals, and teams across the gaming industry, all of whom will now spend the next few weeks wondering if they managed to come out on top in their respective categories. We have the full list for you below, as the awards will take place on Friday, February 12, at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, broadcasting live across multiple platforms.

The Game Awards 2024 – Full Nominees List

Game of the Year

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Best Score and Music

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/ Xbox)

Xbox) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Performance

Briana White , Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Hannah Telle , Life is Strange: Double Exposure

, Life is Strange: Double Exposure Humberly González , Star Wars Outlaws

, Star Wars Outlaws Luke Roberts , Silent Hill 2

, Silent Hill 2 Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/ Xbox)

Xbox) Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

The Game Awards' Games for Impact

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)

Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)

Asgard's Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)

Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)

Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/ Xbox)

Xbox) Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Best RPG

Dragon's Dogma 2 (Capcom)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Best Family Game

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: Retold (World's Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)

Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)

WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/ Xbox)

Xbox) Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Best Adaptation

Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)

Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)

Knuckles

