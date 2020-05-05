The Last Of Us Part II Has Now Officially Gone Gold

Naughty Dog's upcoming The Last Of Us Part II has gone gold just a bit over a month before release. It's now officially ready to be added to discs and sent to gamers around the world waiting to get their hands on what will inevitably become one of the studio's biggest hits – at least, if the previous game was anything to go by.

Creative director Neil Druckmann took to Instagram to announce the news across several clips as he expressed his excitement for the game's final stages. This is undoubtedly a big moment for the team, especially as the game just suffered a series of major leaks that just hit the internet last week due to hackers.

Druckmann noted that this game is going to be much better than seeing the leaks in a previous note, and stressed in these clips that it's abundantly clear that tons of love and care went into putting this project together. He also thanked fans for their support over the last few years, stressing that no matter what audiences see or hear thanks to the leaks, "nothing compares to playing this thing from beginning to end. It's a video game, you've gotta play it."

The Last of Us Part II is set to debut on June 19, after a series of delays, the most recent of which ended up delaying the game indefinitely. It appeared that the leaks forced the company to push up the release date even a bit, but in the end it proves good news for gamers who have been patiently waiting for a chance to see how Ellie and Joel's story ends up playing out.

It isn't clear how much of the leaks (if anyone watched them) will be true at this point, but it's probably best to go in as blind as possible. You'll want the game to blindside you in a good way, after all.