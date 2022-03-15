The Sims 4 Launches New Neighborhood Stories System Content

Electronic Arts and Maxis have released a new update for The Sims 4 as they have now included the new Neighborhood Stories System. The concept behind this is to bring more life to the surrounding areas outside your one home and the neighborhood its in. In essence, they're trying to create more world-building and get your characters out of the house and around town in general. Youc an read more about the update below and can get more detailed info from their blog here.

The first major addition to The Sims 4 is life changes for all Neighbor Sims, with or without relationships to the active household. The new Neighborhood Stories System opens up interesting, autonomous changes all over the world, bringing richer, fuller lives to Neighbor Sims that will evolve over time, including being able to:

Adopt young Sims into their household, aged infant to toddler

Become pregnant with their Significant Other, and deliver

Adopt a dog or cat

Join or leave careers; Elder Sims can also choose to retire

Move into and out of lots

Die in various kinds of accidents, depending on Age, Traits and a Sims' Career

The second major addition features a new set of gameplay controls which allow a player to tune which life changes Neighbor Sims can and cannot have. The Neighborhood Stories System can be configured in a few ways:

Independent configurations: Players can choose to enable or disable each type of life change and even disallow all Neighborhood Stories in specific households

By default: Neighborhood Stories can be enabled for Other Households and disabled for My Households

Household-specific configurations: Each and every household can have its own configuration, allowing Simmers to tailor life changes that make sense to that household's storyline

Global enable or disable settings: Neighborhood Stories can also be entirely disabled under Game Options

To keep tabs on all of these changes, players can check any recent Neighborhood Stories interaction via any mailbox. If they are so inclined, they may also visit Neighbor Sims to see their life changes in action!