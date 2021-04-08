These Species Are Banned In Pokémon GO's Great League Remix

Niantic is shaking things up in Pokémon GO to keep GO Battle League, their PVP platform, fresh for trainers. Next Monday, the game will introduce a brand new cup, Great League Remix, to Pokémon GO. Great League Remix will run alongside of the standard Great League, which limits Pokémon to a CP of 1500. Before now, all we knew about this Remix cup was that it would ban the top most-used species in Great League. Now, Niantic has released a list of those species so trainers can begin to prepare for the Great League Remix Cup, now less than a week away.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced:

UPDATE 4/5/2021: The list of the most-used Pokémon in the Great League is here! These Pokémon will not be allowed in the Great League Remix, which will run from Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, April 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Venusaur Raichu and Alolan Raichu Marowak and Alolan Marowak Azumarill Umbreon Skarmory Swampert Galvantula Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk Talonflame We're excited to see which Pokémon will emerge as the stars of Great League Remix! Good luck, Trainers!

If you are a GO Battle League regular in Pokémon GO, you know just by reading those names how much this is going to change Great League. Tanks with quickly charging attacks like Umbreon are always a bummer to see, and Azumarill has been a bane upon this league ever since it began. Now… one thing that will be interesting to see is if any of the remaining species become super dominant the way that Bronzor was in the Little Cup. Altaria and Bastiodon likely were just shy of making the top ten and now, with some of the top choices gone, so too removed are some of the top Bastiodon counters. When the Great League Remix cup goes live, stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a breakdown of the cup's top-ranked species and moves.