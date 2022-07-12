TinyBuild Games Releases Hellpoint: Blue Sun DLC Today

Publisher tinyBuild Games and developers Cradle Games have released the new Hellpoint: Blue Sun DLC, available today. This entirely new expansion introduces a ton of new gear, a whole new parallel dimension to explore and battle through, as well as new monstrosities they have created for you to fight with. Not to mention more mysteries that it will be up to you to figure out as you use magic and science to delve through a brand new storyline that will keep you questioning what's happening here. You can read more about Blue Sun down below as it is available for purchase on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as on consoles for PlayStation and Xbox. Xbox Series X|S owners can play the add-on now, using the backward compatibility and the Microsoft Smart Delivery feature.

Hellpoint: Blue Sun DLC reveals the complete story of Irid Novo, for those who can understand it. Asmodeus, the deal maker, takes an interest only in the most proficient of Spawns! Accompanying the new DLC, a native PlayStation 5 version of Hellpoint is now available, with an Xbox Series X/S version coming July 26th. Previously available through backwards compatibility, these enhanced new versions of the game bring new clarity and faster than ever with native SSD support. Experience the horror anew or for the first time, now at a blood-slick 60fps and running at razor sharp 4k resolution. Travel to the Blue Sun parallel dimension to experience a new layer of story that reveals the one true cause of the Merge cataclysm.

Three new sprawling areas to explore and die in, expanding the interconnected level design.

A ton of new armors, characters and bosses

New "contract" system

Two-handed weapons

A variety of quality-of-life improvements designed alongside the Hellpoint player community, like stat respec and inventory management.