Tonight Is Munna Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: September 2022

Tonight is Munna Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, September 5th, this Psychic-type Pokémon will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the first Spotlight Hour of September 2022 in Pokémon GO, so be sure to read to the end of the article for our breakdown of upcoming Spotlight Hours and bonuses happening this month.

Munna Spotlight Hour is quite significant for many players as Munna has very recently had its Shiny form made available. This will be one of the best of very few chances we have had at catching Shiny Munna. For those wondering, it is very easy to tell the difference between Munna's normal colorway and its Shiny version. The standard Munna pictured above is pink with purple flowers, red eyes, and a pink oval in the middle of its face. The Shiny Munna is bright yellow with green flowers, deep reddish purple eyes, and a darker pink circle in the middle of its face.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double Stardust for catching Pokémon. This is a very easy bonus to take advantage of, so be sure to set yourself a reminder. All you have to do is drop two Star Pieces at the very top of the hour and begin catching. That will increase the already-buffed amount of Stardust that you are earning with every catch.

There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in September 2022:

September 13th, 2022: Ralts with double XP for catching Pokémon

Ralts with double XP for catching Pokémon September 20th, 2022: Aron with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Aron with double Candy for catching Pokémon September 27th, 2022: Minccino with double Candy for transferring Pokémon