Tonight Is Pokémon GO December 2020 Raid Hour #2: Kyurem

Tonight is Kyurem Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Now, the truth about tonight's hour-long raidathon is that is may end up being one of the less active Raid Hours of 2020. First up, it's getting cold, which is going to limit those who play on foot. Second, Kyurem had a month-long feature this summer during Remote Raid Invites so now, nine days into its second long stay in less than half a year, it can be expected that interest will be at an all-time low. Here are tips for how to raid Kyurem with smaller groups in order to have a productive raid hour.

Our tips for Kyurem Raid Hour in Pokémon GO include:

Know the top counters: You can find out the best Kyurem counters in our official Raid Guide. Knowing the counters is only the first step, though. When short-manning raids, you must make sure that your Pokémon are given the correct attacks and that they are powered-up. A team of Level 40 Pokémon, for example, will be more effective against Kyurem than a team into which no Stardust has been invested. As a short tip, going in with a Metagross with Meteor Mash and Conkeldurr, Machamp, and Lucario with Fighting-type moves is the best bet.

Prepare your teams in advance: Don't listen to the "Recommended" suggestion. Niantic's suggestions prioritize defense, when you want to prioritize attack. Build your own team based off the Raid Guide above by going into the "Battle" tab, switching to the "Party" section, and creating a team of six Pokémon in the Gyms & Raids section.

Know how many trainers are needed to defeat Kyurem: Two trainers can defeat Kyurem, but you should not go in assuming the other players will be as prepared as you. If you can't verbally plan with the other trainers, holding out for three high-level trainers is a smart bet.

Coordinate with Remote Raiders: While interest in Kyurem raids die down, there will always be Pokémon GO hardcore players ready to do any and every raid on social media. Searching Facebook, Discord, Reddit, and even Twitter can help you find groups to pair with to beef up your raid parties.