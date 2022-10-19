Tonight Is Xerneas Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: Final Chance

Tonight, Wednesday, October 19th, is the second and final Xerneas Raid Hour in Pokémon GO for the month of October. From 6 PM–7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring this newly Shiny-capable Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon from Kalos. Soon after this Raid Hour, Xerneas will be replaced in Tier Five raids by Giratina. Giratina in its Altered Forme and then Origin Forme will then be available all throughout the Halloween Event in tandem. First, though, let's get into some tips for tonight's Xerneas Raid Hour.

Here are the top ten counters to use against Xerneas:

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash) Mega Gengar (Lick, Sludge Bomb) Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash) Mega Beedrill (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb) Nihilego (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb) Dialga (Metal Claw, Iron Head) Mega Scizor (Bullet Punch, Iron Head) Shadow Scizor (Bullet Punch, Iron Head) Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike) Mega Aggron (Iron Tail, Heavy Slam)

Finding it difficult to find all of these Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked? Unable to earn enough Mega Energy to evolve one of these top Megas in the meta? You can use these bargain counters as well:

Genesect (Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb) Excadrill (Metal Claw, Iron Head) Roserade (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb) Gengar (Lick, Sludge Bomb) Jirachi (Charge Beam, Doom Desire) Overquil (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb) Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike) Regigigas (Steel-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact) Apex Purified Ho-Oh:(Steel Wing, Sacred Fire++) Scizor (Bullet Punch, Iron Head)

Your best bet is to build teams made up of these Pokémon in advance. That way, you can dip right into raids without scrambling to pick the best options. When you do go in, be sure that there are at least three trainers. You are even more likely to defeat Xerneas if you can battle with more trainers in the raid.

Happy raiding, fellow Pokémon GO players!