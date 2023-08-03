Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Video Games | Tagged: Hotta Studio, Tower Of Fantasy

Tower Of Fantasy Reveals First-Year Anniversary Plans

Level Infinite has released new info on the next update for Tower Of Fantasy, as the game is celebrating it's first anniversary.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio confirmed the latest update for Tower Of Fantasy will bring about the game's first anniversary. The game will be getting Midsummer Merriment, which is going to be the next major expansion, set to launch on August 8th for both PC and mobile devices. That will bring with it a ton of new activities, a new event to take part in, and some other content that will be exclusive to that expansion. We got more details about it below from the devs, along with the latest trailer.

"Located inside Ignisville, Cloudpeak Manor was once a bustling hub teeming with activity, but when Darkness fell upon it, the Manor began to crumble. Cloudpeak Manor will take wanderers by surprise with its incredible and unique creatures, such as the cow-like Cyox or Crystalline Darkness. Not only is the Manor filled with spectacular creatures, but a new enemy as well. Once a sign of good fortune, the Golden Crow that surrounded the area was overtaken by Darkness and transformed into the Black Crow Dark Wretch. The Black Crow wears tough bone armor and wields three retracted bird heads. Along with its massive frame, the heads attack in coordination during combat, posing a serious threat to any foe."

"Wanderers can also participate in the Jade Pavilion Fair, a brand-new storyline in Tower Of Fantasy. For the first time in 12 years, the people of Domain 9 will come together in joyful celebration, decorating with lanterns and enjoying the delicacies of Ignisville. Many Exchange Stores are located at the Fair, along with a plethora of side missions for wanderers to discover, unlock, and enjoy. A new simulacrum, Ming Jing, will also be introduced alongside the expansion. Ming Jing is regarded as the first visitor of Domain 9 from the outside world and has been newly appointed its Lord Xuanwu. Wielding a greatsword unfit for the ordinary, Ming Jing never fails to provide an undeniable sense of security to the people of Domain 9."

