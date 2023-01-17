Treachery In Beatdown City: Ultra Remix Will Release In April Treachery in Beatdown City is getting an upgrade as the Ultra Remix will be launching this April for Xbox and a free upgrade for others.

NuChallenger and HurakanWorks have announced a new update for Treachery In Beatdown City as the game is coming to Xbox. The team announced during the New York Game Awards that they will be releasing the Ultra Remix, which will essentially be a free DLC upgrade for the game, while Xbox owners will be getting this version as a single title on April 27th, 2023. This version comes with added levels, new gameplay elements, and a ton of other content. You can check out more about it below.

"Three times the amount of content, with six to eight hours of new gameplay, will also be available in the Ultra Remix update, free to existing owners on PC and Nintendo Switch from April. ​ This includes, but is not limited to, eight new maps, over 80 new enemies from fascist cops and preppy cyclists to affluent punks and even ninja terrorists, all new attack moves and defence gameplay mechanics, and more new music. Treachery In Beatdown City turns the traditional beat 'em up on its head through a mixture of classic beat 'em up mechanics and smart humour. Play as three unlikely, yet incredible, everyday heroes with their own unique combat abilities as they scour Beatdown City to save the kidnapped President Blake Orama.

"Three years ago, we released Treachery In Beatdown City, which saw many years of turmoil in our lives, into the world on fire. A lot of people saw something special in the game and we were very lucky for that. Treachery In Beatdown City has always been an extremely personal project, and I was very proud of the work we accomplished," said Shawn Alexander Allen, lead designer. "Now we're making it even better, and we're finishing off a story that is very near and dear to my heart. I'm excited for all of our fans, and everyone who's never played it before to get a look at the most important game of my career."