Ubisoft Announces Riders Republic During UbiForward

During the UniForward livestream event yesterday, Ubisoft revealed a new game on the way for extreme sports fans with Riders Republic. The game is designed to give players the experience of playing multiple extreme sports in a populated online world where you can test yourself or compete against players online in various sports. Some of the featured games are biking, skiing, snowboarding, wing suiting, and rocket wing suiting. We're a little surprised that there was no skateboarding added to the list. What's more, you can compete in American National Parks such as Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain, and Grand Teton. (As a Utah native with three of our parks in there, we're interested to see how well they recreate them.) You can read more about the game below along with a couple of trailers, as it will be released on February 21st, 2020 for both generations of PlayStation and Xbox systems, Stadia, and PC exclusively on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.

"We wanted to combine our love for extreme sports with an adrenaline-filled multiplayer experience, letting players share those unique riding moments with more than 50 other players at all times," said Igor Manceau, Creative Director of Riders Republic at Ubisoft Annecy. "Riders Republic offers fun and light-hearted competition and allows us to push the boundaries with this genre. We can't wait for riders to dive into this dynamic world and share their own epic stories." With career mode, riders can make a name for themselves in a variety of sports, rise to the top of the leaderboard and sign with legendary sponsors from a wide range of outdoor action sports. Players can customize their rider through evolutive, progression-based gear and define every aspect of the avatar. Whether a rider wants to master snowboarding or be the fastest thing on two wheels, everything is possible. Riders Republic will make the most of next-gen gameplay, running at 60 FPS and displaying more than 50 players simultaneously live onscreen on next-gen consoles. With the game's very intuitive character and camera control combined with an innovative trick system, all players, casual and hardcore, will have the chance to experience untapped joy from the very beginning.