Unexplored 2 Receives A New Gameplay Trailer At Gamescom 2020

During Gamescom 2020 this week, Ludomotion and Big Sugar revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy. The trailer, released as an IGN exclusive, gives you a good five minutes worth of gameplay as you can see where they have taken the game since the previous one, and show off a bit of the new mechanics you'll deal with. You will finally leave the Dungeon of Doom behind and venture into a vast world filled with wonders and dangers, embarking on a heroic quest to destroy the mysterious Staff of Yendor. You can also sign up for the beta at this link as the game is set for a Q1 2021 release. Enjoy the trailer!

One quest. Unlimited adventure. Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy is a roguelite action-RPG and prodigious sequel to the critically acclaimed indie gem, Unexplored. Leave the Dungeon of Doom behind and venture into a vast, wondrous world as you embark on a heroic quest to destroy the mysterious Staff of Yendor. Explore beautiful landscapes and discover hidden marvels. Encounter magical creatures and dangerous foes. Make brave choices and put your faith in good fortune. Featuring a unique legacy system, advanced procedural generation technology, and rich, generative storytelling, Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy is an adventure like no other. Legacy system: the actions of past heroes impact the fortunes of those that follow in their footsteps. Use your legacy wisely to give successive adventurers greater hopes of completing their quest.

Permadeath in a persistent world: when a hero dies, they stay dead. But you can choose to return to the same world with a new adventurer, forearmed with knowledge of what lies ahead. Or, if you prefer, begin a new adventure in a completely uncharted world.

Generative storytelling: there is no premeditated script in Unexplored 2. Every adventurer's ultimate goal may be the same – to destroy the Staff of Yendor – but every hero will have their own unique story of the events and encounters that happened along the way.

Procedural generation: Ludomotion's proprietary technology generates content that feels designed by humans, not algorithms, and can create a near infinite number of new lands, new places, new stories, and new challenges to discover.

Orchestral adaptive soundtrack: an intricate system allows Unexplored 2's music to be arranged reactively, making subtle changes to the score at appropriate times, whether a moment of high emotion, or to provide foreshadowing.