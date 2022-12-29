Vast Grimm To Seek Crowdfunding For Three New TTRPG Titles

Vast Grimm revealed this week that they will be seeking crowdfunding for three brand-new TTRPG books happening this January. The team will be expanding its line of books with three additional small tomes for their sci-fi horror RPG series. All three of these books will be Mörk Borg compatible, as they will include expanded rules, additional adventures, and stylish mission patches you can get for your own personal use. The three books will launch on Kickstarter on January 24th, 2023, seeking funding to get the books published and fund future endeavors to expand the franchise. We have a little more info on the books below, along with a quote, as we wait to see what all of their plans for funding and the goal they're looking to achieve.

"Into Oblivion expands on the existing ruleset with three new books. Blood Altared: a multi-adventure campaign with additional sub-classes and monsters; Space Raiders: new classes, factions, and a hex crawl set in a region known as "The Graveyard" filled with junker ships controlled by a Space Raider faction; Space Cruisers: includes starship creation rules, space combat rules, and new locations! Along with the new books, the Vast Grimm Mission Patch program is launching with punk-as-frak patches to adorn your sleeveless denim vest or stitch onto your gaming satchel."



"When we released Vast Grimm earlier this year, it was apparent that the core fans wanted more. And they wanted it soon! Additional adventures and starship rules were some of the first expansions asked for, and we wanted to deliver. We also needed a way for our Legionnaires to show off that they are part of our club, which is why we developed the Mission Patch program. Fans will wear these like a badge of honor," said Brian Colin, VP of RPG Development.