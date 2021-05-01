Whatnot Auctioning Off Graded Pokémon TCG Cards Throughout May

Whatnot, a collectible-based online community marketplace, has announced that they are auctioning off a recent acquisition of cards from the early days of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Throughout the month of May, graded and slabbed Pokémon cards from the days when Wizards of the Coast was in charge of designing and producing the game will be auctioned off, one by one. These auctions will last one minute each and start at a simple price of $1.

Many of the cards appear to be iconic cards from the earliest days of the Pokémon TCG's history, ranging all the way back to First Edition Shadowless cards from the Base Set of the game. Others are more obscure due to their relative scarcity, such as the E-Reader-compatible cards from way back in Skyridge or Aquapolis. But, suffice it to say that at least one of every card in the game up to a certain point is going to be made available during this month's rapid-fire auction series.

How do you get into this auction series, you might ask? Simply put, you need to make an account for the Whatnot phone app, and then go onto the page for the general auctions and RSVP yourself a slot to bid within. The first auctions, for a box break within Base Set, will be conducted at 7:00 PM Eastern Time, or 6:00 PM Central Time, this evening, and will kick off all of the other auctions to ensue later on. Are you excited for this Pokémon TCG auction? Let us know what you think in the comments below!