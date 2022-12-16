Wizards Of The Coast Announces $1.3 Million Donation To Trevor Project

Wizards of the Coast has announced that they have donated proceeds from sales of the Magic The Gathering: Secret Lair drop. A donation of $1.3 million has been made to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. This represents the largest charitable donation in the company's history. Pride Across The Multiverse was the theme of this Secret Lair drop, as nearly 60,000 packs of the special cards were sold from May 4 to June 30, 2022, resulting in a donation of $1,337,850 to the Trevor Project. The Let Your Spark Shine cards were illustrated by an LGBTQIA2S+ artist, who "brought their own unique creative styles and lived experiences".

Good On You, Wizards Of The Coast

"Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), is proud to announce the donation of proceeds from the best-selling charitable product in the company's history. Wizards of the Coast donated $1.337 million from the sales proceeds from a Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. It is the largest Secret Lair donation and best-selling charitable product in the company's history.

Pride Across the Multiverse was a celebration by Wizards of the Coast of the LGBTQIA2S+ community's relentless artistic creativity. The cards in the Let Your Spark Shine Secret Lair set were designed to tell a story of love, struggle, resilience, joy, and community. Each card was illustrated by an LGBTQIA2S+ artist, who brought their own unique creative styles and lived experiences. Nearly 60,000 packs of the special cards were sold from May 4 to June 30, 2022, resulting in a donation of $1,337,850 to the Trevor Project.

Wizards of the Coast has been producing Magic: The Gathering charitable cards and Arena charitable digital items since 2019 and contributing to charitable campaigns for Extra Life, Black Girls CODE, and the World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts. In addition, Wizards of the Coast is joining The Trevor Project's Every Single One campaign. It is an effort to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal of ending suicide among LGBTQ young people.In the U.S., more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people seriously consider suicide each year. The Trevor Project's 24/7 phone, text, and chat mental health services provide lifesaving and life-affirming support and crisis counseling to LGBTQ young people who are struggling."