World Of Warships Launches Collaboration With Warhammer 40,000

Wargaming and Games Workshop announced a new collaboration this morning as World Of Warships is getting a Warhammer 40,000 makeover. In both the main game and in WoW: Legends, a new series of ships will be embarking on the high seas as you will see some redesigns you might not be expecting. Two of the biggest factions in the Warhammer 40k universe with the Imperium and Chaos, will be represented through a set of unique and dreadful ships. Each one of them helmed by some of the most famous commanders in the series: Justinian Lyons XIII and Arthas Roqthar the Cold. Each design shimmering in what appears to be retro-fitted models of ships already in the game. You can see the designs of some of the ships below, as we have a quote from one of the producers on the collaboration.

"We are very excited to collaborate with such an iconic brand that gathers an incredibly passionate audience, some of them coming from our own ranks," said Philip Molodkovets, Executive Producer for World of Warships. "The gothic, grim atmosphere of Warhammer 40,000 provides a sharp edge to the realistic World of Warships universe, which makes this collaboration even more interesting."

If you're a Warhammer fan, this is basically a kind of Christmas, especially if you play World of Warships. It looks like both companies went out of their way to decorate these from head to toe of what you would normally see in a 40k game, but with a real kind of flair as these designs are sitting on boats that are recreated in the game from history. So it's like you're getting as close to a real-life simulation of what a fantasy game would be. There will be a pre-sale that includes flags and patches starting on May 27th for players to purchase. Those who get the pre-sale package will subsequently get a special mission bonus, where they can earn Warhammer 40,000 containers containing themed ships, commanders, and camouflages. The entire content pack will be sold in World of Warships (PC) and World of Warships: Legends later in June.