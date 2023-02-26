WWE 2K23 Revealed The Complete Roster Ratings WWE 2K23 reveals the standings of their roster for this year's entry, even though the numbers don't actually have a real value.

2K Games and WWE held a special livestream earlier this week in which they revealed the complete roster ratings for WWE 2K23. The video aired live on Xavier Woods/Austin Creed's gaming channel, Up Up Down Down, where they and a host of other WWE superstars went through and got the ratings for most active roster members. Some of the reveals were filmed during the 2023 Royal Rumble weekend, in some cases the same day as the event before those wrestlers went out later that night for the show. This is basically just a two-hour video where you get to see some of the game and also watch a lot of people in WWE have fun with being rated.

While we do get a kick out of the video and realize this is all fun and games, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out how pointless the ratings are. When you create a sports game that has player ratings, let's say NBA 2K23, just to keep it all in the 2K family of titles, the rating for those players comes out based on their prior performance and how they did in certain areas. If you got a team that won the NBA Finals, and they appear in the next game, most everyone who is still an active NBA player would most likely see a rise while individual performances would be rated based on how their team did and what they managed to accomplish throughout the year, even if they didn't win and sat at the bottom of the league.

When it comes to WWE 2K23, they're basing the rating on the performance of pre-determined outcomes because it's professional wrestling. So your favorite wrestlers having a low rating isn't because they suck at what they do. It's because they aren't involved in the show that much, or didn't win any championships, or were barely even featured on TV. All of which was done as a choice by WWE, and then submitted to the 2K team to rate them. So before you watch the video and get mad that your favorite wrestler is an 80 while someone else is a 93, keep in mind there's no scientific basis for that number at all in this game; it's all arbitrary based on what the company did for that wrestler.