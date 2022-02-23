WWE 2K22 Partners With Machine Gun Kelly For Soundtrack

WWE 2K22 is releasing shortly, and today it was announced that Machine Gun Kelly will provide music for the game, as well as help curate other music for the game as well. On top of that, he will also be a playable character in the game in a post-launch content pack later down the road. MGK has a long history with the WWE, including this fun moment. Read more about the soundtrack to WWE 2K22 down below.

Can You Powerbomb MGK Off The Stage In WWE 2K22?

"2K today announced Machine Gun Kelly is officially the Executive Soundtrack Producer for WWE® 2K22. A longtime WWE fan and multitalented music, film and fashion sensation, Machine Gun Kelly will also appear as a playable character, available in a post-launch downloadable WWE 2K22 content pack. "Machine Gun Kelly has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade including performances at WrestleMania and Tribute to the Troops, soundtracking our premium live events with his music, and making frequent storyline appearances on WWE programming over the years," said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. "He has curated a unique soundtrack for 2K22 that includes not only his own music but a diverse array of artists from The Weeknd to KennyHoopla. The 12-track soundtrack is the perfect complement to this edition's enhanced gameplay. In addition to his roles as Executive Soundtrack Producer and playable character, Machine Gun Kelly also appears in multiple WWE 2K22 marketing campaign videos, interacting with WWE Legend The Undertaker and an array of other colorful Superstars."

Here is the tracklisting for the game:

Machine Gun Kelly – "Concert for Aliens;"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD & Bert McCracken – "Body Bag;"

Wu Tang Clan – "Protect Ya Neck;"

Motorhead – "Iron Fist;"

Poppy – "Say Cheese" (Live NXT version);

Royal Blood – "Typhoons;"

Bring Me The Horizon – "Happy Song;"

The Weeknd – "Heartless;"

Turnstile – "I Don't Wanna Be Blind;"

Asking Alexandria – "The Final Episode (Let's Change the Channel);"

KennyHoopla – "Hollywood Sucks."