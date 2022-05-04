Wyrd Games Reveals New Gremlin Model For Malifaux Third Edition

Wyrd Games, the game company responsible for bringing games such as Malifaux and The Other Side to players and consumers, has done well to cultivate a greater "Fauxverse" within their three biggest games (the above two, as well as their role-playing game Through The Breach). Today, Wyrd revealed a new model for Malifaux and it truly works as a neat aesthetically-oriented bridge between that game and TOS. Meet the Skulker Skin!

The Skin Skulker is a major deal. Sure, the model is a minion model and definitely not a centerpiece miniature by any stretch, but it provides a valid link between the world Breachside and the Earthside struggle that The Other Side depicts. The Skulker Skin is a Bayou Gremlin who wears the skin of the Striped Skulker, a model that is not seen anywhere in M3E, but can easily be encountered in games of TOS. This is likely done as an act of camouflage in order to hunt deep-sea creatures. According to Wyrd's "Waldo's Weekly" column that comes out every Wednesday, the following stat card is not yet finalized but it is likely a close approximation for the model the above art shows:

Based on the Angler keyword, a keyword not yet seen in the game, it is easy to assume that we will be seeing new Master models in the next book for Malifaux, which may or may not be coming out this year with GenCon (though signs point to "probably", if we are to speculate). Our further speculation is that the "Chum the Waters" ability is one shared across models with the Angler keyword and that Tide markers are the unifying mechanic for these models. Again, please kindly keep in mind that this model's stats are not finalized as of yet, but if they do end up this way, this speculation is apt to come to pass.

But what do you think? Is Malifaux due for an undersea exploration beyond Captain Zipp or Maxine Agassiz (okay, Captain Zipp is an airship pirate, but our point stands!)? Wyrd Games has finally delved into major territory in their world – will it be worth it? Let us know your opinions in the comments below!