If you're looking to play through the remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man when Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales debuts, you should know you may end up having to buy a game twice to get it. Not only will the PlayStation 5 disallow save transfers from the PlayStation 4 version of the game, but the remastered version of the PS4 title will not be available separately for purchase. You'll have to get the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales for PlayStation 5 to secure a copy.

According to a statement Sony gave Kotaku, that's really the only path to picking up a copy of the game. That means you've got to pony up some extra cash either way, and you may not be interested in doing that.

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel's Spider-Man, and is included as part of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5," the statement read. "In addition, players who purchase Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered."

It's still unclear what will happen for anyone who decides to upgrade but doesn't have a digital version. There are also many questions surrounding why Sony decided to go this route. Will the Remastered version ever become available for anyone to purchase at a later date? It certainly doesn't seem that way.

"There are no plans currently to offer [the game] as a standalone," Sony continued. "Players with a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5."

Talk about confusing fans. We'll have to see how this all plays out.