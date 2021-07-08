YUKI Bullet Hell/Roguelike Hybrid Game To Launch On Oculus, Steam

Arvore, an independent video game developer based in São Paulo, Brazil, announced today that their roguelike/bullet hell hybrid game YUKI will be available on the Oculus Quest, Quest 2, Rift, and any and all Steam virtual reality platforms as of July 22nd of this year. Preorders for the game are open now, and on top of that, whoever preorders the game will be able to play it 2 days before it officially launches.

The badass key art from YUKI, a bullet hell/roguelike hybrid by Brazilian independent game developer Arvore.
YUKI is a journey into the vivid imagination of one child, set in a wildly inventive anime universe. using VR technology, you will maneuver Yuki's action figure as it swerves to avoid projectile weapons from enemies and other obstacles, and fight the forces of evil.

A screenshot from the bullet-hell roguelike hybrid indie game YUKI by independent developer Arvore.
According to the press release put out by Arvore:

"With YUKI, we wanted to make each run feel like a completely new game. Every session feels like an opportunity to invest in a strategy that you haven't tried yet, and to tackle a uniquely-generated combination of bullet patterns and obstacles. When it comes to level design, our ultimate goal was to embrace three-dimensional gameplay in a way that would be impossible in "pancake" (non-VR) games. We wanted to create challenges that use 3D space as much as possible, making players perform precise and fluid movements in all axes, as if they were dancing with the enemy bullets. When we hear players saying 'I couldn't imagine a game that uses spatial awareness like this if VR didn't exist', we know we did a good job."
– Pedro Câmara (Lead Game Designer & Associate Director)

A screenshot from YUKI by independent developer Arvore, in which the titular character faces off against a giant, gate-keeping boss.

Are you excited about YUKI? Has Arvore done what they said they were trying to do with this game? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

