A24 In Talks To Have Mikey Madison Star In Masque Of The Red Death

A24 is in talks with Oscar winner Mikey Madison to take over the lead role in a new version of Poe's Masque of the Red Death.

A24 earlier this year had tapped Sydney Sweeney to star in a new adaptation of Edgar Allen Poe's The Masque of the Red Death. She is now out due to scheduling conflicts, according to THR. However, they are eyeing Academy Award winner Mikey Madison to replace her. Charlie Polinger (Fuck Me, Richard) is writing and directing the film for A24, said to be a "wildly revisionist and darkly comedic take on the short story." The film will go into production later this year or early next year. Poe's story was initially published in 1842. This A24 project will be highly anticipated, even if not a direct adaptation.

Sydney Sweeney Continues To Impress With Her Choice Of Projects

"The Masque of the Red Death," originally published as "The Mask of the Red Death: A Fantasy," is an 1842 short story by American writer Edgar Allan Poe. The story follows Prince Prospero's attempts to avoid a dangerous plague known as the Red Death by hiding in his abbey. He, along with many other wealthy nobles, hosts a masquerade ball within seven rooms of the abbey, each decorated with a different color. In the midst of their revelry, a mysterious figure disguised as a Red Death victim enters and makes his way through each of the rooms. Prospero dies after confronting this stranger, whose "costume" proves to contain nothing tangible inside it; the guests also die in turn. The story was first published in May 1842 in Graham's Magazine and has since been adapted in many different forms, including a 1964 film starring Vincent Price.

Personally, I am a fan of both actresses, but it would be hard for me not to take Madison over Sweeney anyway. If I am A24, this kind of worked out. Coming off the Oscar win and notoriously choosy when it comes to projects, Madison is a huge get and can only boost the profile of the film. THR says in this version of the story, she would be playing "twin sisters in a story that sees a mad prince take in the noble class into his castle while a plague devastates the peasantry. The story sees a long-lost twin, hidden among the lower class, enter the castle and into a decadent world of orgies, opium, power schemes, revenge and decapitations." That sounds like a perfect A24 film, and a juicy role for Madison. This is a win.

