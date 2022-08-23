Bodies Bodies Bodies Director Reveals Ideal Prequel Characters

Bodies Bodies Bodies is another indie-horror gem courtesy of A24, with a limited release and (generally) positive reception from critics and moviegoers so far. Though, for the most part, A24 horror films are a one-time cinematic event with very little franchise material to follow — in Hollywood, there's always a chance for more. In fact, just look at the Texas Chainsaw Massacre-inspired X and its upcoming prequel film Pearl!

When recently promoting the Gen-Z-conscious horror film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, the film's director Halina Reijn was asked about what prequel opportunities would be too hard to pass up (via ComicBook), to which she responded, "Well, I have had thoughts and fantasies about doing a prequel, really finding out how they got to know each other and also the history, even if it's a couple of weeks, but of Bee and Sophie, how they exactly met." adding, "I am really interested. Because, of course, I created worlds for all of them. To me, they're much more than what you see on the screen."

The director also went on to explain that this may have come from some of the previous material that didn't make the cut either. Reijn later shares with the publication, "Also, we, of course, cut a lot out of the film, as you do with every film. So you have way more material of them, too. I literally feel these characters are the actors, too, but the characters also are my babies, and I want to make films and shows about them and with them and get into their lives more than the film does even. Yeah, I'm obsessed with all of them."

Are there any characters you'd like to see more of from the black comedy horror film? Bodies Bodies Bodies is currently in theaters, with any potential VOD release date yet to be revealed.