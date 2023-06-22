Posted in: Movies | Tagged: casino royale, daniel craig, film, henry cavill, james bond, no time to die

Casino Royale Director Explains Why Henry Cavill Isn't James Bond

The director of Casino Royale is revealing the reason Superman actor Henry Cavill wasn't the right fit for a James Bond role.

Henry Cavill has been attached to several iconic characters and properties, from his early appearance in Hellraiser to his eventual mainstream success with Man of Steel and The Witcher. But did you know that Cavill was once up for the James Bond role that ended up going to Daniel Craig? Here's why the potentially kick-ass Cavill-Bond combination didn't pan out.

Why Henry Cavill Didn't Claim a James Bond Role

Casino Royale director Martin Campbell recently explained during an interview, "He [Cavill] looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn't exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific; he was in great physical shape… very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then." When asked about the character's age requirements, he later adds, "By the time Daniel got to [No Time To Die], really he was at an age where one more would have been too old for him. I think they sign on for three Bonds; I'm not absolutely 100 percent certain of that. I know with Pierce, he had to sign on to three when we did him. So that's going to take, what, six years of your life, maybe? I suspect Daniel [had] the same deal. And the next guy's going to have to do that."

Though his audition was impressive, and he's grown since then, don't expect Cavill to be tapped for the next Bond role either, as Campbell goes on to add, "Henry's 40, so by the time he's done the third one he's going to be 50 and anything beyond that's two, three years per Bond. He's in good shape, Henry; he's a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young."

