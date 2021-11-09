David Arquette Talks Collaborating With With Courtney Cox for Scream

David Arquette and Courtney Cox are vital to the essence of the Scream franchise, and over time, became a fan-favorite horror couple worth rooting for. They had a genuinely unique on-screen experience, the duo met on-set and has been through it all together as co-stars and co-parents, but now they've reunited for the Scream revival where we'll see Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers interact once more.

The trailer revealed what many believe is a shift in the relationship between Dewey and Gale, which has always been a rocky journey for the characters' stories in Scream (1-5). With concern about their safety and longevity in the franchise already becoming relevant to our constant Scream talk, Arquette reflected on the experience of reuniting with Cox for the roles that changed their lives – expressing nothing but gratitude for their on-screen partnership.

Arquette tells Total Film magazine (via GamesRadar), "I always love working with Courteney," Arquette explained before continuing, "There's an intangible quality of having a relationship with somebody, and then being able to act with them, that you kind of can't act. It's like the Everly Brothers singing harmonies – there's a real beauty to the relationship that you can't really fake."

That beauty (something very tangible to Scream fans) has been crucial to the franchises' cult following after 25 years of being viewed as a timeless title. In the upcoming Scream film directed by Radio Silence, little is known about where Dewey and Gale currently stand, but we're just excited to see what's to come from the never-ending duality of the beloved pair.

"Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Cox ("Gale Weathers") and Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar."

Are you ready to Scream again this January?