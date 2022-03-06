Doctor Strange 2: Stop Asking Actors For Spoilers They Can't Reveal

It seems like common sense for all concerned when studios release trailers for their latest films, especially when it comes to tentpole juggernauts like Marvel and Sony. In light of the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and preceded by the obviously successful Spider-Man: No Way Home, we're ingrained into spoiler culture when fans nitpick every single little thing to who and what is in the new film from the Easter Eggs the studio decides to show. In the case of No Way Home, Sony let about 90 percent out of the bag by showing off all its villains from the franchise's cinematic past. Naturally, fans would suspect that joining star Tom Holland would be his predecessors in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and they were right.

In interviews, Garfield, who's had other active films he promoted at the time of No Way Home's release was imminent, continuously denied that he was in the movie. He had to go out of his way to lie to fans and media alike. Garfield was put in a difficult spot to hold on to one of the worst kept secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe given the rampant rumors and what Sony was willing to reveal leading up to the release. With the embargo on spoilers lifted, Garfield and Maguire were able to finally speak about their involvement. They're certainly not alone. With Marvel's upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Patrick Stewart directly addressed his possible involvement reprising his role as Charles Xavier as the studio hasn't officially announced his casting so he told ComicBook.com, "You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago," he said. "So, I can't be held responsible for that." Despite now fessing up to his appearance.

Even if it's as obvious as day, do you expect the Star Trek and X-Men icon to violate his non-disclosure agreement? It was also pretty obvious when Vincent D'Onofrio was cast in the Disney+ series Hawkeye with minimal deductive reasoning and poor angle used to frame the character in episode three. We didn't get his official reveal until two episodes later while the actor had to remain coy and cryptic. Even when it's staring them right in the face, people should just stop asking actors for spoilers they can't reveal.