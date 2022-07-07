Hayden Panettiere Talks Highly Anticipated Scream Return

Back in when it was confirmed that Scream 4, Heroes, and Nashville alum Hayden Panettiere was officially returning to the upcoming slasher film Scream 6 (title TBA), the fandom nearly exploded.

After horror icon Wes Craven eventually teased her survival on Twitter and the Scream 4 commentary, fans maintained hope that the next-gen movie buff could have made it out alive. More recently, the directorial team known as Radio Silence is recognizing that there's still plenty of potential to explore. With Panettiere now reprising her role as Kirby Reed, fans immediately began to express a combination of both excitement for the announcement and fear over her safety. So after months of anticipating the star's return, she's finally breaking her silence.

When speaking to GMA for an informative sit-down conversation, the interviewer eventually asked about how she joined the cast of Scream 6, to which she shared, "I called them up myself and was like, 'So, you guys don't happen to want to bring Kirby back, do you?' I wanted to be in it that badly." Panettiere is then asked if fans can expect her character to survive the always nerve-wracking opening kill of the sixth installment; she shared that she couldn't reveal too much. Still, she teased, "I don't think anyone's going to be disappointed."

When Scream's new blood Jenna Ortega was recently asked about the fan-favorite character's comeback, multiple publications picked up her words with the actor explaining, "I'm not even going to try to touch on it," Ortega admitted about Panettiere's return before adding, "She has been one of my favorite characters in the franchise for a long time, so the fact that her character gets to come back and redeem herself is really exciting."

Thankfully, because of the unexpected confirmation that Kirby is finally back, we already know that Scream 6 is off to a strong start.

Scream 6 will hit theaters on March 31, 2023, courtesy of Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures.