Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Cast & Release Date

Once again, the fate of the universe hangs in the balance as the greatest warriors known to man face off for one final battle in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Picking up shortly after the thrilling conclusion of last year's hit Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, in which Raiden and his team of warriors agree to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms.

In Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, our heroes must travel to Outworld to defend Earthrealm as Scorpion searches for the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being. The stakes are certain destruction of all things in the universe in this action-packed continuation of the Mortal Kombat saga.

From Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31, 2021. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms will be available on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Digital.

Returning to the franchise are Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) and Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) in their lead roles as silver screen fighter turned warrior Johnny Cage and no-nonsense champion of our Earth Sonya Blade, respectively. Also returning for the sequel are Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird, The Fosters) as Liu Kang, Patrick Seitz (Mortal Kombat X, Aggretsuko, Naruto: Shippuden) as Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi, Artt Butler (Her, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Shang Tsung & Cyrax, Robin Atkin Downes (The Strain, Batman: The Killing Joke) as Shinnok & Reiko, Dave B. Mitchell (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty franchise) as Raiden, Kintaro & Sektor, Ikè Amadi (Mass Effect 3, Mortal Kombat 11) as Jax Briggs & One Being, Grey Griffin (Young Justice, Scooby-Doo franchise) as Kitana, Satoshi Hasashi & Mileena, and Fred Tatasciore (Robot Chicken, Family Guy) as Shao Kahn.

New to the voice cast are Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Justice Society: World War II) as Stryker & Smoke, Bayardo De Murguia (Tiny Pretty Things) as Sub-Zero/Kuai Liang, Matt Yang King (Mortal Kombat 11 video game, Justice League vs. The Fatal Five) as Kung Lao, Paul Nakauchi (Carmen Sandiego, Overwatch) as Lin Kuei Grandmaster, Emily O'Brien (Days of Our Lives, Constantine: City of Demons) as Jade, Debra Wilson (World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, MADtv) as D'Vorah.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is directed by Ethan Spaulding (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Batman: Assault on Arkham) from a script by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Justice Society: World War II) and based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face) is the Producer. Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, Batman: The Long Halloween) is the producer. The executive producer is Sam Register. Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios) is a creative consultant.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack will be available on August 31, 2021. Pre-orders will be available for the Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack beginning June 28, 2021, and for Digital starting on July 8, 2021.