No One Will Save You Director Explains a Character's Alien Connection

The writer and director of the Hulu sci-fi film No One Will Save You is divulging details about one character's connection to an alien.

Hulu's recent sci-fi flick No One Will Save You has proven to be fairly popular with audiences so far, embracing a few solid alien tropes, minimalistic dialogue, decent use of tension, and a connection through music. Yes, music. You read that last part correctly.

How Music Brings Everyone Together in No One Will Save You

During a recent interview, No One Will Save You director Brian Duffield discussed a few of the stylistic choices associated with the film's unique alien race by divulging, "Well, I think of the Greys as the decision-makers. The Daddy [Long-Legs] was more like a priest. You'll notice the UFOs don't really do anything without talking to Daddy first. So he's kind of like the flight controller. And when we meet Daddy in the backyard for the first time, he's kind of ambling along like, 'Doop-de-doo.' You could talk about him being a kind old priest, so he's a little goofy and he's kinda doing these little jokes. And then the sound guys came up with this thing — and I don't know how many people will pick it up — but [the Daddy Long Legs] has a little musical thing he does, like this [Duffield makes alien singing noises], and he's singing back to Kaitlyn the song that she dances to earlier in the movie."

He goes on to elaborate, "A couple of times in the movie you hear, in the distance, him doing that and it's really creepy. He recognizes [Kaitlyn Dever's Brynn] as 'the song girl,' and then he's so excited! They traveled however many thousands of light years to get here, and he's like, 'Okay, we're finally doing our big religious colonization. I'm so excited to be doing this with you! It's so great!' But then Kaitlyn messes it up and embarrasses him."

The film's description notes, "From 20th Century Studios, No One Will Save You is a captivating sci-fi psychological thriller introducing Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who's been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she's awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past."

No One Will Save You is currently available to stream on Hulu.

