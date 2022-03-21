The Adam Project Director Shawn Levy Teasing Hulk in Deadpool 3?

Given what's Marvel's done over the past few years and being able to achieve synergy with the Sony "wing" with Spider-Man: No Way Home and their Disney+ shows in Hawkeye and WandaVision, there's almost little to the imagination of what we could be seeing in the future especially as Disney integrates more of the Marvel characters Fox had in X-Men. The latest comes from a tweet from The Adam Project director Shawn Levy, a frequent collaborator with star Ryan Reynolds.

Levy tweeted a picture tagging Reynolds, co-star Mark Ruffalo and Deadpool with side-by-side pictures of Ruffalo next to Reynolds on the ground showing their heads, and next to them are stickers of their Marvel characters Deadpool and Hulk. Ruffalo's involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was largely regulated to The Avengers films, with Universal still possessing solo film rights with their lone entry starring in 2008 Edward Norton. Still, Ruffalo has reprised his role in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk opposite Tatiana Maslany playing the title role, aka Jennifer Walters. As the cousin of Bruce Banner in the comics, Jennifer gets a life-saving blood transfusion from him but inherits a version of his powers in the process.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 was largely in limbo from Disney until the recent announcement that Levy will direct the upcoming sequel. The director previously worked with Reynolds on the successful Free Guy (2021). Disney afforded its star some additional toys from Marvel with Captain America's shield, Hulk's arm, and Star Wars' lightsaber as the film was one of several projects inherited from their acquisition of Fox. The Mouse was also generous, allowing Reynolds to promote Free Guy in character as Deadpool and co-star Taika Waititi reprise his MCU role as Korg, originally introduced in Ragnarok. Given what we've already seen with X-Men franchise star Evan Peters (Quicksilver) "return" for WandaVision and Sir Patrick Stewart confirming his return as Professor Charles Xavier in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, seeing Hulk in Deadpool 3 might become a reality. It seems like Ruffalo is also in on the joke chiming in on Levy's tweet. The Adam Project, which also stars Jennifer Gardner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener, is available to stream on Netflix.