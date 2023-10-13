Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, hulu, rob savage, The Boogeyman, the boogeyman 2

The Boogeyman Director Says He Already Has an Epic Sequel Idea

The director of The Boogeyman recently shared that his sequel idea might be one of his best film concepts yet.

It's only been a few months since the release of the horror film The Boogeyman, which managed to garner (generally) positive reviews and just over $80 million during its theatrical run. But as it turns out, the film is very much a first chapter in a larger story if the filmmaker behind the project has the chance to revisit the world created in the first entry.

Rob Savage Says The Boogeyman 2 Concept is a Game-Changer

During an interview with ComicBook, The Boogeyman director Rob Savage discussed the prospect of sequels and explained, "I tell you what: there's an idea for a sequel that me and Mark Haymen have, which is one of the best movie ideas that I've ever heard or ever been a part of developing. Even if it wasn't a Boogeyman movie, it would still be a unique, completely fresh horror movie that has the potential to be a classic. The fact that it can so tie in so perfectly to the story we told in The Boogeyman. I'm so excited for it, but I don't know if that'll happen. The studio will decide that, and the fans will decide that, and people flock to it when it goes to Hulu."

When previously discussing the idea months ago with the same publication, Savage teased his excitement about whatever plan was brewing by explaining, "I think you'd have to include this cast of characters; they're so kind of fundamental to the character and the personality of this movie. That being said, it kind of comes at the horror in a different way. It feels like its own thing. And it's the kind of horror movie that, even if it wasn't a sequel, it would be something I'd be so excited to do and a story I'd really love to tell. But to make it as a sequel to this movie, in the world of Boogeyman, would be a dream. So I hope this movie doesn't flop so I can come make that."

The Boogeyman is currently available on Digital and is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on October 10.

