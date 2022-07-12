When I Consume You: Debuts On VOD August 16 From 1091 Pictures

When I Consume You: Debuts On VOD August 16th From 1091 Pictures

When I Consume You marks the third feature for New York-based filmmaker Perry Blackshear following his award-winning psychological horror feature debut They Look Like People and outstanding sophomore effort, the aquatic supernatural horror romance The Siren. All three of his films have been widely embraced and praised both on the festival circuit and upon release, with They Look Like People winning a Jury Honorable Mention at the 2015 Slamdance Film Festival upon its premiere.

"Siblings Daphne and Wilson Shaw practically raised one another. They've protected each other from everything life has thrown their way. Daphne's professional life is soaring and she's looking to adopt a child. Wilson is interviewing for a position at a local school, hoping to become a teacher. But Daphne has an unsettling, dangerous stalker whom she can't seem to shake, and now threatens to destroy them both. They hunt for their tormentor through the shadowy streets of Brooklyn, honing their bodies and minds for a showdown. But this foe may prove to be more than they can handle. They will break and rebuild themselves if necessary to save each other, and protect the light they know is in this world for them… if only they can persevere."

Blackshear again teams up with creative collaborators MacLeod Andrews, Evan Dumouchel, and Margaret Ying Drake for When I Consume You, who, alongside Libby Ewing, delivers a heartfelt family drama about grief and redemption. Ewing and Dumouchel play brother-sister duo, Daphne and Wilson Shaw. Troubled since childhood, the two have struggled to find stability as they've grown older. While Daphne seems to have finally gotten her life together, the darkness that's followed their family all along begins to close in more aggressively than ever before.

A unique urban folktale set and filmed in Brooklyn When I Consume You confronts the vulnerabilities that people struggle with every day through a genre lens to create a chillingly intimate indie horror nightmare. The film is written, directed, and lensed by Blackshear, who also produced alongside Andrews, Dumouchel, and Ewing.