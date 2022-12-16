Barbie & CASETiFY Re-Think Pink In Tech Accessory Collection

The focus on Mattel Inc's iconic Barbie brand has only grown with future projects like Barbie: It Takes Two, the ever-expanding collection of toys and collectibles and the highly anticipated film starring Margot Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig. There's more to be excited about with collections like the one recently released by CASETiFY with Barbie. The exclusive collection showcases the global fashion icon on a range of CASETiFY's best-selling accessories.

Since 1959 the Barbie brand purpose has been to inspire the limitless potential in every girl as a symbol of female empowerment. Now, fans can take this message with them wherever they go with a customizable tech accessories collection inspired by the brand, available on CASETiFY's signature range of Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Bounce, Clear, and Pillow Cases.

Special products in the collection include a brand new Pin'It Case allowing customers to attach their favorite Barbie charms and accessories in their own design, and a collectible Silicone Purse Case with a built-in strap mimicking the look of an actual Barbie doll bag. Customers can also personalize the Barbie Pillow Case by adding their name or monogram in a special Barbie typeface.

Designs in the collection extend to complementary accessories made for iPhone (including the new iPhone 14 series), Samsung, Google Pixel, AirPods and AirPods Pro, MagSafe wallets, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, Macbook, and iPad. Enthusiasts can also purchase one of the specialty Bead Straps featuring pink beads with iconic Barbie motif charms throughout, retailing for $52 USD.

Additional products in the collection retail between $38 and $98 USD. The Barbie CASETiFY collection in now available for purchase worldwide. The film is set to release in theaters on July 21st, 2023. The style and vibrant energy of the icon from Mattel Inc. can now be a part of your day to day tech accessories. Plus, let's be honest most of us want to go to the movie premiere in July with some level of iconic Barbie style on us.