Doctor Who Showrunner Chris Chibnall Auctions Rights To First Novel

Chris Chibnall, has just sold his new novel at auction. Death at the White Hart, which revolves around a "web of secrets and lies".

Chris Chibnall, writer and former showrunner for Doctor Who, when Jodie Whittaker played the Doctor, as well as Law And Order UK, Life on Mars, Torchwood and creator of the TV series Broadchurch, and comic strip writer, has just sold his new novel at auction, Death at the White Hart, apparently revolves around a "web of secrets and lies" in a small community after the local pub landlord is found murdered.

The auction was held between six bidding publishing houses, and was one by Joel Richardson, publisher at Penguin Michael Joseph. The deal saw them win the Non-North American world rights for two books from Chris Chibnall's agent Eugenie Furniss at 42. The first book, Death at the White Hart, will be published in January 2025. While Pam Dorman, senior vice-president and publisher of Pamela Dorman Books, had already pre-empted the North American rights.

The novel is set in a picturesque village in Dorset and when the landlord's body is discovered detective Nicola Bridge's investigation "puts the spotlight on the vividly-drawn community, as she unpicks a web of secrets and lies to finally unmask a killer".

In a statement, Chris Chibnall said "Having always harboured the desire to write a novel, I've been working on Death at the White Hart for a couple of years now. It's exciting (and nerve-racking!) to finally reveal its existence. The book is set in a landscape I know and love, in a genre I adore."

Joel Richardson added: "It's no exaggeration to say Chris Chibnall is one of Britain's most accomplished and celebrated storytellers, and it is a sheer delight to see how smoothly his talent has shifted over into novel-writing. Death at the White Hart is both a gripping mystery and a searingly clever portrait of a small community."

