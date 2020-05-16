Leslie Lutz Talks Fractured Tide And Building a Better Lost

Posted on | by Jason Henderson | Comments

This episode Jason talks to Leslie Lutz, whose strange Lost-like thrilled Fractured Tide debuts this month from Blink/HarperCollins in hardcover.

Says the publisher: This young adult thriller pushes 17-year-old Sia into a reality where the waters in front of her and the jungle behind her are as dangerous as the survivors alongside her. Told through journal entries from a daughter to her father, Fractured Tide is a gripping mix of suspense and horror. It's Lost meets Stranger Things.

L-R: The cover of Fractured Tide by Leslie Lutz. Credit: Blink/HarperCollins. The official logo for the Castle Talk podcast and used with permission.
L-R: The cover of Fractured Tide by Leslie Lutz. Credit: Blink/HarperCollins. The official logo for the Castle Talk podcast and used with permission.

Leslie Lutz is a devoted diver and fan of creature horror. Her writing has appeared in various journals, including Orca Literary JournalKaaterskill Basin Literary JournalTypishlyNumber OneThe Lyric, and Raintown Review. She is a member of International Thriller Writers and Horror Writers Association. Fractured Tide won the 2018 Frisco First Chapter Contest.

The author talked about how she took her knowledge of diving and turned it into a mystery that involved more extreme versions of her own experience. The book, for instance, begins with a harrowing scene inside a shipwreck. She talks about how in real wrecks or in billowing waves of silt, divers can become lost and even perish.

Another significant aspect of the book that Lutz wanted to write about was her main character's relationship with her imprisoned father. She explains that in pop culture, parents in prison are either unjustly accused or evil and to be avoided forever. Still, in her book (as in reality), people's stories are complicated. "We talk a lot about second chances," Lutz says, "but we don't practice what we preach… it's really easy to make a huge mistake and almost destroy your life."

She also talked about her process and the challenges of writing in and amidst small children.

You can find Leslie Lutz at lesliekarenlutz.com and on Twitter @lesliekarenlutz.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the Castle of Horror Anthology series, and the author of Quest for the Nautilus: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror novel, under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, The Book Man, debuts on June 2.The_Book_Man_June_2

About Jason Henderson

Jason Henderson, author of the Young Captain Nemo (Macmillan Children's) and Alex Van Helsing (HarperTeen) series, earned his BA from University of Dallas in 1993 and his JD from Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C., in 1996. His popular podcasts “Castle Talk” and “Castle of Horror” feature interviews and discussion panels made up of best-selling writers and artists from all genres. Henderson lives in Colorado with his wife and two daughters.

twitter   envelope   globe  