Mug Root Beer Launches The Brand-New Float Tote

Mug Root Beer has jumped on the mini tote bag craze with their own Float Tote, which you can buy through their TikTok account today

Mug Root Beer has a new fun item for purchase today, as the team is getting in on the mini tote bag craze with the limited-edition Float Tote. This is the brand's first-ever fashion-forward accessory, designed to let you carry a root beer float on the go. The bag is fully insulated, leak-proof, and equipped with a spigot that lets you sip and carry your float anywhere you want to go. One compartment holds your valuables (if you dare), while the rest holds a can of Mug Root Beer and a serving of vanilla ice cream. This is a legit item they are selling starting today for $45 on Mug's TikTok Shop (while supplies last) as a bundle, which includes the tote, along with two 10-packs of Mug minis. We have more details about it below.

Mug Root Beer Float Tote

