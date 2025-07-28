Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: football, Jalen Hurts, nfl, Sprite, The Coca-Cola Company

NFL Star Jalen Hurts Tapped For Sprite's Latest Campaign

Sprite has a new Obey Your Thirst campaign on the way for the next NFL season, as Jalen Hurts will star in a new set of ads

Jalen Hurts becomes Sprite's first-ever NFL athlete ambassador, expanding beyond basketball partnerships.

The "Success Hurts" ad highlights Hurts' calm confidence amid pressure and intrusive questions from the media.

Sprite's campaign spotlights authenticity, individuality, and the pressures Black and Brown athletes face.

Sprite is already preparing fore the launch of the 2025 NFL season with a new set of Obey Your Thirst ads, as they've tapped Jalen Hurts to be the latest athlete to start in the commercials. The Super Bowl LIX MVP quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles has become the brand's first-ever NFL athlete partner, as they have primarily been tied to the NBA over the years. You'll start seeing the ads roll out today and probably become a fixture for the pre-season commercial breaks. We have more info about the campaign below.

Sprite x Jalen Hurts

Known for his humble confidence, stoicism, and unshakeable sense of self, he joins a roster of ambassadors who champion authenticity and individuality in their own way. In the spot titled "Success Hurts," overbearing reporter Thirsten A. Sip badgers Hurts with offbeat, intrusive and often irrelevant questions at a press conference, on the red carpet, at a restaurant, and even at the tailor. The star stays cool and composed despite the barrage, refusing to let the noise distract his path.

"Jalen shows up as his true self at all times, which is the main check-box for us when pursuing talent," said A.P. Chaney, Senior Creative Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola North America. "His leadership and refusal to conform and cave to pressure makes him a perfect fit for Obey Your Thirst. We wanted to have a real conversation about the micro- and macro-aggression Black and Brown athletes and civilians face, which we think is an important to tell. Even at the height of his game, Jalen still faces heightened scrutiny and pressure to prove his worth."

"Jalen never claps back to the pressure," said Chris Keyes, Creative Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola North America. "He has this quiet confidence that helps him rise above and continue to work hard to achieve greatness, with no shortcut."

