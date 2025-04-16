Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cereal, flintstones, pebbles

Post Unveils Limited-Time Strawberries & Cream Pebbles Cereal

Pebbles ceral is getting a new limited-time flavor for you to geek out on, as Strawberries & Cream Pebbles his shelves this week

Post Consumer Brands has released a new flavor of the popular Flinstone's Pebbles cereal, as they have a new limited-time option of Strawberries & Cream Pebbles. Being totally honest, we haven't heard much of anything about the cereal in a while, other than when we see it on the shelves in both Fruity and Coco flavors. (Advertising in the '80s and '90s basically engrained these two items into the minds of many a Gen-X'r and millennial. Not so much these days as they've stopped making ads with the Flintstones.) So to see them branch out with a new flavor, even if it's only around for a short time, is kind fun to check out. As you may suspect, the cereal will change your milk a different color, adding to the fun of getting it in the first place. We have more info from the company about the limited-time offering below, as this should be hitting shelves for you to try this week.

Strawberries & Cream Pebbles

Enjoy your favorite Pebbles cereal now in a new flavor: Strawberries & Cream! Find this sweet, summery flavor while it lasts! This isn't your average cereal. It's a fusion of strawberry flavor and smooth, creamy notes, all wrapped up in Pebbles' signature crunch. Think strawberries & cream dessert, but make it breakfast – and twice as fun. Plus who doesn't love a pop of pink with their breakfast? Time to spring clean your pantry and make room for this delicious new flavor! Whether you're team cereal-for-breakfast or team cereal-as-a-snack, this flavor is here to shake things up and bring some seasonal zing—perfect for all ages!

A colorful mix of red and white flakes that looks as good as it tastes

That classic Pebbles texture for maximum crunch factor

A flavor combo that surprises your taste buds and brings nostalgia with every bite

