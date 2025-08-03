Posted in: Collectibles, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: geeki tikis, sdcc

SDCC: Geeki Tiki/False Idol, The Pre-Game Of A San Diego Comic-Con

SDCC: Friend of Bleeding Cool Judy Hao began her San Diego Comic-Con with the Geeki Tiki/False Idol event.

Article Summary Geeki Tiki and False Idol teamed up for a Disney-themed SDCC pre-party featuring exclusive cocktails.

Tickets sold out in minutes, with limited seatings and swag bags including custom mai tai glasses.

The secretive rum speakeasy vibe and elaborate Tiki décor created an immersive island experience.

Guests enjoyed raffles for unique Geeki Tiki prizes and mingled with Beeline Creative’s Brandon Giraldez.

She told us;

"Geeki Tiki is a happy hour that will delight both your taste buds with gorgeous cocktails while rewarding your love for all things Disney. This event is the brainchild of Beeline Creative and local favorite rum bar, False Idol, a rum speakeasy in Craft & Commerce with a nautical theme. Known for their creative rum drinks, from the classic Rum Barrel to the eye-grabbing Three Dots and a Dash, every drink was a classy delight. The evening also featured a special drink menu with Whistle Pig Whiskey, whimsically named after Disney favorites.

"Having attended last year, we knew we had to come back. This year, the event released three 2-hour seatings for Thursday (4:30 pm, 7 pm, and 9:30 pm) a few weeks in advance. In true comic con fashion: minimal alerts and sold out in minutes. Luckily, my boyfriend and I managed to snag a table for two for the first seating. Each seating maxes out at around 50 people. Tickets were around $85 (including taxes & fees) per person, which included two drinks tickets (valued $15 each) that double as raffle tickets and a limited edition collaboration mai tai glass between Geeki Tikis and False Idol. Every additional drink purchased scores another raffle ticket, with prizes drawn every twenty minutes.

"Upon arrival, attendees are promptly ushered through a secret entrance at the end of the taxidermy-decorated Craft and Commerce. Through the secret doors, you are greeted with what looks like a bootlegger's shipwreck grotto. The walls are decorated with tiki-themed panels, and the ceiling is filled with sea glass spheres, puffer fish lights, and nets. Our host ushered us across the room to our seats, past a table full of glorious booty – Geeki Tiki mugs and shot glasses.

"We were given our swag bag with our two drink glasses, decorated with Wolverine, Gandalf, and Deadpool at a bar, and promptly had our orders taken. We started with delightful concoctions of the Wayfinder and Chunky Dunky. The first sip hit the spot. These drinks are sweet, tropical, and do not skimp on the alcohol. I felt like I was immediately transported to a tropical island. Delicious. We clinked glasses with our bar mates, sharing stories of our first full days of con.

"20 minutes passed very quickly, and it was time for the first giveaway. The moment Brandon Giraldez, founder and President of Beeline Creative, walked up to the table of swag, the room hushed. We all awaited with bated breath as he riffled through a tiki bowl filled with our lotto tickets. Most of the prizes are from their Disney Haunted Castle line. Sheer luck hit me on the second draw, and I walked away with a Headless Knight Tiki. My boyfriend and I celebrated with another round of drinks.

"Brandon floated around table to table to chat with the guests, anything from Disney park rides to the new Star Wars tiki releases. He indulged me on my questions on the operational side of his business regarding the costs of licensing his various lines of products. When another 20 minutes passed, he was back in the center of the room, raffling away more tiki swag. We left the event well liquored up, energized (most likely on a sugar drink high), and committed to returning in 2026."

